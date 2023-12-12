You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual "Day of the Dozens" deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

