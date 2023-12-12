Valeo voices mental health issues, answers questions in report to commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health has offered county commissioners a report about mental health in our region and answered some mental health questions on commissioners’ minds.

During the Shawnee Co. Commission’s work session on Monday, Dec. 11, Valeo’s CEO Bill Persinger reported to the board what Persinger described “loosely as a quarterly report,” mostly talking about the organization’s finances but most noteworthy was the commissioners’ questions about fentanyl, methamphetamine concerns, and helping the unsheltered population.

Persinger touched on the current rise in fentanyl and the demand for help.

“We are starting to see that fentanyl pop up more and more. It [appears] mixed in with a lot of drugs. We have even heard about it being mixed in with commercial cigarettes. So, the scary thing about that and, if you haven’t seen somebody revived using the Narcan. I mean, which is a remarkable thing to see. I happened to witness one one day. You know, it is a scary, scary thing that is kind of an invisible drug that can be passed on to people, especially our young people, unsuspectingly. So, we are seeing a rise in that in terms of people who are admitted for detox and treatment at Valeo’s alcohol and drug abuse program. I think our other partners mirror, and some of the others are seeing some of the same thing(s). That along with the methamphetamine addiction, which, you know, you all probably know this. That drug just grabs ahold of you within a couple of three uses. I mean, it can start to determine everything you do in your life. So, we see those as a couple of major challenges.”

Persinger continued with his thoughts about Methamphetamine addiction, saying if the issue were to disappear, we could see an improved change in public safety.

“If we could just magically see the methamphetamine problem go away, I think we would see a great change in the homeless population and our public safety and things like that,” said Persinger. “I am not trying to indict people who are addicted. That’s my whole career, trying to help them and those of my staff and others, but it does drive people to make some pretty extreme decisions in their lives.”

Commissioners also inquired about Valeo’s current and new services to help support the unsheltered population with their needs, especially when it gets cold outside.

“We are all the time looking for ways to help people who are homeless and unsheltered with a hand up. We don’t really believe in hand-outs, but if we can give somebody a hand-up, something that will improve their life or open the door where they could get some help with a housing voucher, you know, crisis care, detox, social services, family reunification — whatever it takes. We just do a bunch of things to get in their way. So, that is kind of the idea of a warming center. Can we do something to help you out when it is really, really cold outside? Or a cooling center as the case may be in the summer, but we are all the time trying to help people with... Can we give you something that will get up off the ground? Like a palette? Like a wood palette for your tent? Can we help you with an extra tent cover? So, when it is 30 outside and the wind is howling. Can we at least get you some extra top cover for your tent? How about food and water? That kind of thing. So, we are just trying to look for ways to sustain people until such time as they can or decide to not camp full-time.”

