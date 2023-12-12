U.S. Senators raise concerns about farmer, rancher emergency program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have penned separate letters to raise concerns about an emergency relief program for farmers and ranchers and what will be done with left-over funds.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) led colleagues to raise concerns about the 2022 Emergency Relief Program to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Thomas Vilsack.

“The 2022 crop year was challenging for many of America’s farmers and ranchers who were saddled with record-high production costs, inflation, and met with historic drought conditions in the West and significant flood and freeze events in other regions of the country,” the members wrote. “In light of these challenges, we thank you for the swift assistance made to livestock producers with drought or wildfire losses in 2022. However, following the USDA’s 2022 ERP rollout for qualified crop losses, we have heard from producers in our states with concerns regarding the new program.”

Moran noted that the senators outlined several questions for Secretary Vilsack to increase transparency on how reimbursements were calculated, administered and what will be done with the funds that remain.

“We recognize that ad hoc disaster assistance is costly to U.S. taxpayers and only a band-aid to issues exacerbated by extreme weather volatility,” the members continued. “It is for this reason that we believe an adequate farm safety net, including conservation investments that address persistent drought, are critical in any upcoming multi-year Farm Bill reauthorization.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he also penned a letter with U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) to express their concerns with the program as well.

Marshall said the 2022 ERP requirements are misguided and lose sight of the mission outlined by Congress when the program was created. The USDA made requirements that do not seem to relate to how farmers deal with natural disasters.

Kansas’ junior U.S. Senator claimed the agency attached excessive conditions to receive aid which forced farmers to wait longer for assistance and jeopardized the program’s accessibility.

“American producers have experienced significant losses, and the Administration has taken an approach that does not reflect Congressional intent. The current program does not provide needed assistance to full-time farm families that suffered the deepest losses, and in short, it misallocates limited but badly needed assistance,” the members said in Marshall’s letter. “While this program is already unnecessarily delayed, it is still imperative that USDA depart from its current path because of the major problems raised by producers and Congress. USDA needs to follow the law and Congressional intent to address the crop losses of our farm families without the pay limits and without preferences that are not authorized by the statute. We strongly request the USDA abandon this current program and implement the framework of 2021 ERP Phase 1 as quickly as possible.”

In March 2023, Marshall noted that he and Arrington also penned a letter to the USDA to criticize the department for its ERP Phase II rollout and urged the department to build on the successes of Phase I.

To read the full text of the letter sent by Sens. Moran and Bennet to Secretary Vilsack, click HERE.

To read the full text of the letter sent by Sen. Marshall, click HERE.

