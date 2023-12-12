University of Kansas warns Census changes could cut services for the disabled

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned that proposed changes by the Census Bureau could ultimately cut services for those with disabilities.

The University of Kansas announced that through Dec. 19, the U.S. Census Bureau is set to accept public comment on proposed changes to the American Community Survey. This is the most comprehensive survey of American life.

However, KU noted that proposals have raised concerns among disability advocates, among them, the director of the Institute for Health & Disability Policy Studies, Jean Hall.

In tests done by the Census Bureau in 2023, KU found that those who identified as having a disability using the current set of questions compared to the proposed ones dropped from 13.9% to 8.1%. However, Hall and colleagues have found that disabled Americans are already undercounted.

In research published in the journal Health Affairs in October 2022, Hall said the group found the federal surveys already undercount those with disabilities by as much as 43%.

“If the disability population is arbitrarily cut by more than 40% due to the proposed question changes, we can only assume that funding for disability programs will similarly be slashed,” Hall said.

If the changes are made, Hall said services could be reduced. She and other researchers have recommended a postponement of the changes as a national task force on disability data is established to work with the federal Interagency Committee on Disability Research. Together, they will develop an appropriate approach to update how disability status is assessed in the U.S.

Those who wish to leave a public comment can click HERE.

