University of Kansas School of Music welcomes new dean

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has selected a familiar face as the new dean set to lead the School of Music.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that Paul Popiel has been named as the next dean of the School of Music. He has served as the interim dean since January and has been a professor of music since 2010.

“Paul’s extensive understanding and experience as a longtime faculty member and director of bands in the School of Music make him an exceptional choice for the role,” said Barbara A. Bichelmeyer, provost and executive vice chancellor. “I’ve had the opportunity to observe how he works with and supports the faculty, students and staff over the past few years, and I’m confident he will continue to build upon the school’s successes to reach new levels.”

KU noted that Popiel is also a conductor in the school and was previously the director of bands between 2010 and 2022. He currently conducts the Crossroads Wind Symphony and leads the historic Lawrence City Band in the South Park summer concert series.

“I am honored and exhilarated to have the opportunity to lead the KU School of Music, a place that I have called my professional home as the director of bands for the past 14 years,” Popiel said. “It’s a thrilling time for KU and the School of Music with record enrollments and rapidly growing participation of KU students in music ensembles and music courses from across the university. I am a passionate advocate for making music available to all.”

According to the University, Popiel’s previous appointments include the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and Oklahoma State University. He has lectured and performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. He also has recorded 10 commercial CDs and his work has been viewed as prestigious by The New York Times and Gramophone magazine.

KU said Popiel earned his doctorate in wind conduction from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in trumpet performance from the University of Notre Dame and bachelor’s degrees in instrumental music education and trumpet performance at Truman State University. He also earned a postgraduate diploma in Twentieth Century Music from the Univeristy of Bristol in England.

