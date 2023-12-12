Two people taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Morris County

Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Morris County.
Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Morris County.(KTTC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Morris County.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media that they received a 911 call around 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, reporting a car crash near 875 Rd. and K-177. Law enforcement, fire, EMS, and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) were dispatched to the crash location and found a crash occurred involving three vehicles. All three vehicles, a Dodge Ram, Nissan Frontier and Jeep Wrangler were occupied by one driver.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office indicated two of the drivers, both with serious injuries, were taken to the Morris County Hospital. The third driver was not injured.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office noted Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, Council Grove Fire Department, Morris County EMS and KDOT responded to the scene.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office said K-177 was reopened completely around 11 a.m.

