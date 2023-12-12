Tuesday forecast: Seasonal with more clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be about 10° cooler than Monday from an early morning cold front and more clouds. Despite clouds hanging around the rest of the week, today will be the coldest day of the week. While most areas will remain dry, there is a chance for light rain toward the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Check back daily on the low probability of rain toward the end of the week and possibly even on Saturday. Most areas will likely remain dry and even for those that might get rain it’ll likely be less than 0.10″.

After sunny skies yesterday, clouds are going to be around for much of the area the rest of the week. Models do differ slightly on how much clouds exist on some of the days so there is a possibility of mostly sunny skies at times so we’ll have to continue to fine tune this aspect of the forecast on a daily basis. Other than that, impacts will still remain low to none for the next 8 days as most spots will stay dry and winds aren’t expected to be much of a factor at all through the next 8 days.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun possible especially early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s near the Nebraska border with most spots in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NE/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. East wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

A storm system will be moving through the western half of Kansas Wednesday and Thursday and as it gets closer to the WIBW viewing area the low chance of rain may exist on Thursday especially from Manhattan to the west. After that there is a low probability of a storm system that could impact the eastern half of the viewing area on Saturday although at this time the higher chance of precipitation will remain in Missouri.

Looking at the long range including what the one model that goes out past Christmas, latest indications are that it looks to be rain with seasonal temperatures on Christmas Day with colder air moving in on the 26th. If timing changes on either that could lead to a very low possibility of snow sometime around Christmas.

