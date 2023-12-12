Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspicious activity inside a Central Topeka Mexican restaurant led to the arrest of a man later found to be a registered violent offender.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, law enforcement officials saw suspicious activity inside Tortilla Jack’s at 1618 SW Washburn Ave., The owners of the business were contacted and gave permission for police to enter as no one was supposed to have been in the building.

TPD said damage was found to the property and the suspect, identified as Jeffrey E. Peak, 37, of Topeka, was found and arrested. During the incident, illegal drugs were also found.

Peak was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary

Criminal trespass

Aggravated criminal damage

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

During the booking process, law enforcement officials said it was also found that Peak had been a registered violent offender.

As of 9 a.m., Peak remains behind bars with no bond listed.

