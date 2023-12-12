Suspicious activity leads to arrest of Topeka man after drugs, weapon found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspicious activity near Downtown Topeka led to the arrest of a man found to have illegal drugs and a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 5th and S. Kansas Ave. with reports of a suspicious person.

Law enforcement officials said they attempted to talk to the man, later identified as Lashawn R. Hodison, 42, of Topeka, however, he tried to run.

TPD noted that it was also found that Hodison had a county warrant out for his arrest. They also found a weapon and illegal drugs during the incident.

As a result, police said Hodison was found, arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

Trafficking contraband in a correctional or care facility

Improper use of a roadway by a pedestrian

Required obedience to law enforcement or firemen

Interference with law enforcement

Criminal carry of weapons

Possession of opiates

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Hodison remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his recent crimes and a $2,500 bond for his warrant. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

WIBW records indicate that Hodison was arrested in June 2023 following a similar incident.

