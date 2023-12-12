Suspicious activity leads to arrest of Topeka man after drugs, weapon found

Lashawn Hodison
Lashawn Hodison(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspicious activity near Downtown Topeka led to the arrest of a man found to have illegal drugs and a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 5th and S. Kansas Ave. with reports of a suspicious person.

Law enforcement officials said they attempted to talk to the man, later identified as Lashawn R. Hodison, 42, of Topeka, however, he tried to run.

TPD noted that it was also found that Hodison had a county warrant out for his arrest. They also found a weapon and illegal drugs during the incident.

As a result, police said Hodison was found, arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

  • Trafficking contraband in a correctional or care facility
  • Improper use of a roadway by a pedestrian
  • Required obedience to law enforcement or firemen
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Criminal carry of weapons
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Hodison remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his recent crimes and a $2,500 bond for his warrant. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

WIBW records indicate that Hodison was arrested in June 2023 following a similar incident.

