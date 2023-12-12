Shawnee Choral Society plans “Gloria” holiday concert

The Shawnee Choral Society will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at Washburn's White Concert Hall.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sounds of the season will fill Washburn’s White Concert Hall for the Shawnee Choral Society’s annual holiday concert.

The group’s president Laurel Vogt visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview.

The concert is titled “Gloria.”

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

