Senators introduce legislation to address VA security concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12 that they introduced legislation to direct the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct oversight and report on security challenges at VA Medical Centers and other sites under the jurisdiction of VA Police.

Officials with the U.S. Senate Committee Veterans’ Affairs said Moran and Blumenthal introduced the VA Medical Center Security Report Act.

Senator Moran said he has heard about security challenges among VA providers.

“I have heard from VA providers in Kansas about the security challenges they are facing that could jeopardize the safety and security of veterans seeking care at VA facilities and VA’s health care workforce,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation will help VA law enforcement investigate and report on those challenges so that they can be addressed to make certain veterans and VA staff have a safe environment to work in and receive the health care they have earned.”

Senator Blumenthal said the veterans and staff deserve safe conditions.

“Our veterans and dedicated VA staff deserve safe conditions when they seek care and work at VA Medical Centers,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “This bipartisan, bicameral measure ensures the VA has the resources to review security challenges and address them to safeguard these essential facilities.”

NOVA President, TJ Wilcox-Olson, MHS, RN, said they applaud the senators’ actions.

“As healthcare professionals who work at medical centers, we applaud Senators’ Moran and Blumenthal for introducing the VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023,” said Wilcox-Olson. “This bipartisan legislation is strongly supported by the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs (NOVA) as it will review security challenges, make any necessary changes and provide our police officers the resources needed to keep VA property safe for Veterans, staff and visitors. It is critical that everyone stepping foot on VA Medical Center grounds feels safe.”

National Legislative Director for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Joy Ilem said it is important to provide the service-disabled veterans a secure sanctuary.

“Veterans understand the importance of security from their time in the armed forces in conducting and sustaining operations for this nation,” said Ilem. “It is only fitting that this nation, in return, provides our service-disabled veterans secure sanctuary from internal and external threats when seeking high-quality health care at VA facilities. DAV is proud to support the VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023 and we applaud Ranking Member Moran and Sen. Blumenthal for their leadership in introducing this important bipartisan legislation.”

CEO of The Independence Fund Sarah Verardo said no one should worry about their safety at a VA medical center.

“No one should worry about their safety when working, visiting, or being treated at a VA medical center,” said Verardo. “That is why The Independence Fund fully supports this bipartisan legislation to provide policymakers the information they need to properly resource VA’s police force to keep our medical centers safe.”

First Executive Vice President of American Federation of Government Employees’ National Veterans Affairs Council M.J. Burke said they endorse the senators’ introduction.

“The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and its National Veterans Affairs Council (NVAC) are proud to endorse the ‘VA Medical Center Security Reporting Act,’ introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Richard Blumenthal,” said Burke. “This bi-partisan legislation will better enable congress to perform oversight over the VA Police force and help ensure that VA police departments are fully staffed, and officers are fully trained to protect veterans and the VA employees who serve them. AFGE and the NVAC are proud to represent thousands of VA Police Officers in facilities across the country, 90 percent of whom are veterans themselves, and will continue to advocate for legislation to help recruit, retain, and train this critical group of dedicated VA employees.”

National President of the National Federation of Federal Employees Randy Erwin said they thank the senators for introducing this critical legislation.

“The National Federation of Federal Employees thanks Senator Moran (R-KS) and Senator Blumenthal (D-CT) for introducing critical legislation to call attention to a growing safety and security crisis within the VA,” said Erwin. “For too long, our VA police officers are treated like second-class law enforcement officers, constantly asked to do more with less while continually losing talent to area police departments who leave for better opportunities. More can be done to help our VA police officers identify and manage the unique challenges of providing a safe and secure environment in which to care for our veterans. This bipartisan legislation will provide a foundation for that to happen.”

President of the National Association of Veteran Affairs Physicians and Dentists Joseph T. Abate, DMD, said they understand the importance of this legislation.

“The National Association of VA Physicians and Dentists (NAVAPD) understands the importance of, and is concerned with VA furnishing a secure, safe environment for all staff and veterans who enter VA facilities,” said Abate. “NAVAPD strongly supports Senators Moran and Blumenthal’s bipartisan bill entitled “VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023.” This legislation will allow VA to assess its security challenges and provide a more secure and safe environment by allotting VA Police the resources they need to keep VA facilities safe for all veterans, staff and visitors.”

VFW Associate Director Meggan Thomas said they support the VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023.

“The VFW supports the VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023 which would require VA to report on the security needs at their medical facilities and the measures taken to ensure the safety of veterans, visitors, and staff,” said Thomas. “Addressing security needs is critical to providing high quality health care in a safe and secure environment. This legislation serves as a reminder of the continued need to protect those who protect us.”

Officials with the U.S. Senate Committee Veterans’ Affairs noted the full text of the legislation can be found HERE.

Officials with the U.S. Senate Committee Veterans’ Affairs said the legislation was co-sponsored by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and was also supported by The American Legion and AMVETS.

Officials with the U.S. Senate Committee Veterans’ Affairs said this bill is a companion bill to H.R. 3504, the VA Medical Center Security Report Act of 2023, that was introduced by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.).

