Salute Our Heroes: GTP employee bids farewell after a decade of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In 2013, Glenda Washington had never been to the state of Kansas took a leap in her career to come work in Topeka to help small businesses grow with the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“I knew what I wanted to bring to the table, now it was time to talk to people in the community to see what they need, I did a local assessment and they gave me guidance,” said Washington.

From there, she continued to make sure small businesses in the area continued to rise..

Washington helped create programs to help not only just businesses owners, but women and minority businesses.

" We wanted women in this community to feel like they were apart of the fabric and was going to make us great in this community that will elevate the status of not just women but the community”.

Washington says this wasn’t an easy task and the Covid pandemic made this job even harder.

“Well, my struggle was there was no time for sleep and eat. We had to make sure there was foundation for the businesses and how do we keep them from closing their doors,” she explained.

Looking back years later, she shares some improvements she helped accomplished.

“When I got here, there was not a downtown and some of the programs we put together helped with that platform with businesses downtown and NOTO”.

Her dedication to the community and business leaders gained national attention. She was awarded the “Global Life of Impact” award by iChange Nations.

“They recognize individuals across the county, across the world really and for me to be put in a life of them recognizing what I do on a national scale, I was blown away. They recognized some of the work that I did here in the community and some of the lives that I touched,” Washington said.

As Washington signs off after a decade at the Greater Topeka Partnership, it’s safe to say, she is glad she made the move from the south, to the Midwest.

“Topeka, when I came here I never been to the Midwest, and it somehow caught by heart, the people in the community caught my heart and it’s like my home”.

Washington’s last day with GTP before she retired was Nov. 30. 2023.

