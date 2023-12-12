Report finds low wine, hotel prices ahead of New Year’s in Kansas, Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found Kansas City has one of the lowest average wine prices while Wichita has one of the lowest average hotel prices in preparation for New Year’s.

With New Year’s just around the corner and venues hiking prices for parties, WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Cities for New Year’s.

To find which cities are best to safely ring the new year in without breaking the bank, WalletHub said it compared the 100 largest cities across 26 key metrics. The data sets ranged from the legality of fireworks and nightlife options to food affordability and forecasted precipitation for New Year’s Eve.

The report ranked Wichita 56th overall with a total score of 50.84. It ranked 62nd for entertainment and food, 9th for cost and 63rd for safety and accessibility.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 71st overall with a total score of 48.01. The city ranked 55th for entertainment and food, 42nd for costs and 89th for safety and accessibility.

Wichita was also found to have the fifth lowest average price for a three-star hotel room on New Year’s.

Kansas City was also found to have the fourth lowest average price for wine.

The report found the best cities to celebrate New Year’s in include:

Orlando, Fla. San Diego, Cali. New York, N.Y. Las Vegas, Nev. Atlanta, Ga.

The report found the worst cities to celebrate the holiday in include:

North Las Vegas, Nev. Hialeah, Fla. Fremont, Cali. Chula Vista, Cali. Laredo, Texas

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.