Pothole repairs close I-70 to U.S. 75 ramp in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pothole repairs will close the I-70 to U.S. 75 ramp in Topeka, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a social media post that on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the exit ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound U.S. 75 will be closed while crews repair potholes.

KDOT officials said no detours will be posted. Please use an alternate route during this time.

KDOT officials noted to plan ahead and watch for slow traffic in the area.

