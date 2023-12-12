Pothole repairs close I-70 to U.S. 75 ramp in Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pothole repairs will close the I-70 to U.S. 75 ramp in Topeka, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a social media post that on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the exit ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound U.S. 75 will be closed while crews repair potholes.

KDOT officials said no detours will be posted. Please use an alternate route during this time.

KDOT officials noted to plan ahead and watch for slow traffic in the area.

