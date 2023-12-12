Possession of meth lands three men behind bars in Osage County
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men from Osage County were arrested for possession of meth and other charges.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 128 on US-75 Highway, near Lyndon, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the following men were taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the listed charges:
- Marvin J. McWhorter Jr., 63, of Quenemo
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Dustin A. Smith, 36, of Richmond
- Interference with law enforcement
- Arrest warrant
- Philip J. Guyle Jr, 29, of Lyndon
- Traffic contraband in a correctional facility
- Arrest warrant x2
