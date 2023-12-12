Possession of meth lands three men behind bars in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men from Osage County were arrested for possession of meth and other charges.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 128 on US-75 Highway, near Lyndon, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the following men were taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the listed charges:

Marvin J. McWhorter Jr., 63, of Quenemo Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dustin A. Smith, 36, of Richmond Interference with law enforcement Arrest warrant

Philip J. Guyle Jr, 29, of Lyndon Traffic contraband in a correctional facility Arrest warrant x2



