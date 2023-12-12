Police search for stolen dirt bike after Manhattan theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a stolen dirt bike following an afternoon theft in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 2000 block of College View Rd. with reports of a vehicle theft.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had stolen his 2012 YZ250 S Royal Blue Dirt Bike.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $4,500.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

