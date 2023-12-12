Police search for stolen dirt bike after Manhattan theft

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a stolen dirt bike following an afternoon theft in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 2000 block of College View Rd. with reports of a vehicle theft.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had stolen his 2012 YZ250 S Royal Blue Dirt Bike.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $4,500.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

Latest News

FILE
University of Kansas School of Music welcomes new dean
Cirilo Torres
Arrest made after police witness sex offender fire weapon in East Topeka
Havensville Rd.
Bridge replacement project completion opens Pottawatomie Co. road to traffic
Suspicious activity inside a Central Topeka Mexican restaurant led to the arrest of a man...
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender