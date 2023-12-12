Police say Salina schools not at risk after Russian terrorist social media post

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina say there is no credible threat to local schools after a Russian terrorist organization made a threatening social media post.

The Salina Police Department says that on Monday evening, Dec. 11, and throughout the day on Tuesday, students and parents have reached out to Salina Public Schools USD 305 in concern over a social media threat that included a Russian terrorist organization that threatened local schools.

SPD noted that the initial threat began in Maryland and Ohio then made its way down to Texas. Now, the threat has blanketed the Sunflower State.

Police said they have reviewed the online activity and have found no perceivable or credible threat to Salina schools.

Meanwhile, USD 305 has sent notices to parents about the issue.

