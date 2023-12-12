Police in Salina warn of thwarted scam calls that could have drained victims’ funds

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are warning residents of recent scam attempts that were luckily thwarted but could have drained the victims of funds.

The Salina Police Department says that on Monday, Dec. 4, it received reports of two calls that turned out to be fraud attempts. During the calls, the caller spoke to two medical professionals on their cell phones.

The victims reported that the caller ID reported the call came from “Salina Police” and a male identified himself as Sgt. Gilmore. The caller knew the victims’ names and said they had received a subpoena and failed to appear in court.

SPD noted that the scammer then told the victims they could face legal consequences. He then made the victims repeat their names and the date of the calls. The caller even knew their addresses.

When one of the victims asked to speak to a superior officer, they reported the caller became “angry” and commented on the victim’s two $800 traffic citations. The caller then attempted to direct one of the victims to “Dillons” but gave no instructions afterward. Luckily, both victims hung up.

If completed, SPD said the scam would have given the caller access to gift cards with funds loaded on by the victim. Police will never call to obtain gift cards to collect payment for a fine. The scammers are able to do a simple internet search to find personal information such as names and addresses.

Lastly, SPD noted that if residents do receive a call from the Police Department or Sheriff’s Office, they should get the caller’s name and number. Then hang up and call the administration lines of the respective agency and ask about the caller. Dispatch will likely say the officer in question is not employed by their agency.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.