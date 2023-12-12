Plug and Play holds training session for entrepreneurs and small business owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special guest, Ed Reggi, led a training session at the Sunflower Foundation to benefit business leaders.

Reggi emphasized persevering and pushing through difficulties because positive results will eventually come. He also told 13 News that being authentic is important and getting caught up in the big picture of owning a business can hinder your success.

13 News also spoke with Mark Majors, chief executive officer for Gaia AG, he emphasized that Kansas is the best place for this business to succeed due to the support available to help small business owners.

This event was organized by Plug and Play and Go Topeka.

When the training session with Ed Reggi ended, five Plug and Play program graduates got to pitch their ideas to investors.

