One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a Topeka hospital after his SUV was rear-ended in a construction zone which led to a 4-vehicle collision on Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 381 on eastbound Highway 24 - about 2 miles west of Perry - with reports of a 4-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2000 Honda Pilot driven by Oluwatosin E. Adedipe, 49, of Lawrence, a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Ethan N. Palmateer, 18, of Lawrence, and a 2001 Honda Civic driven by Cooper D. Trendel, 17, of Perry, had all been stopped in the construction zone at the flagman location.

However, KHP said a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by David E. Berry, 54, of Lawrence, came up from behind the three vehicles and failed to stop. Berry collided with the rear of Adedipe’s SUV, which struck the rear of Palmateer’s vehicle, which struck the rear of Douglas’ car.

First responders said Adedipe was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected minor injuries as a result of the collision. Meanwhile, Berry, Palmateer, his two other teen passengers and Trendel all escaped the collision without injury.

KHP noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

