Old Prairie Town Christmas invites you to step into holidays past

Old Prairie Town Christmas is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Historic site at 124 NW Fillmore St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The spirit of Christmas past will come to life at Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site.

Their Old Prairie Town Christmas event is this Saturday, Dec. 15. Darlene Streeter and Devin Cooper with Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Children will be able to write a letter to Santa in the Pauline Depot, then help an elf deliver presents on the railroad hand car. Kids can also take a selfie with Santa in the Ward-Meade mansion and make a Christmas craft. The event also includes musical performances and story time.

Old Prairie Town Christmas is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Historic site at 124 NW Fillmore St.

