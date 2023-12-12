New art exhibition in Manhattan showcases beauty of Maine landscapes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibition at a Manhattan art gallery is set to transport Kansans to various Maine landscapes.

Kansas State University says that the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is set to feature the landscapes of rural Maine in its newest exhibition, “Neil Welliver: Maine Seasons.” Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibit in the Ruth Ann Wefald Gallery through Aug. 17.

K-State noted that the exhibition showcases three canvas paintings by Welliver, who lived from 1929 to 2005. He is known for his large landscapes of rural Maine. Welliver set up his easel in the state’s woods, along its shorelines and atop its peaks in all seasons and weather.

In a warmer studio, the University indicated that Welliver translated his painted studies into charcoal-on-paper compositions which were than stapled to a massive canvas. He traced the drawing with a seeing pouncing wheel to leave a pattern of dots on the fabric. Then, he began to paint in the upper left corner and moved across and down.

K-State said the paintings feature landscapes absent of humans except for an imagined hiker-viewer. Once, Welliver said, “I am very interested in the idea of the spectator entering a picture … to, in fact, not see the picture as an object but really actively enter into it … in a psychological sense.”

The University said Welliver’s paintings are on loan from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. The Beach is a borrowing institution of the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the U.S.

The Beach Museum can be found on the southeast corner of the K-State campus at 701 Beach Ln. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free and parking is available adjacent to the building.

