Musician stages annual holiday concert to benefit YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment

The 18th annual A Very Merry Kyle Moreland Christmas Concert will take place Dec. 15 at Serendipity in NOTO.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka musician has been sharing his talents for two decades as a way to give back to an important local organization.

Kyle Moreland visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite everyone to his A Very Merry Kyle Moreland Christmas Concert. He was joined by Kathleen Marker, CEO of the YWCA of Northeast Kansas. Kyle’s concert benefits their Center for Safety and Empowerment.

This is the 18th annual concert. Kyle says it started with a few dozen friends singing Christmas carols at a local coffee shop. Since then, it’s grown into a full-fledged concert. Kyle has compiled a 15-piece band of merrymakers for this year’s event. It will include two hours of music, plus giveaways and guest appearances of child-friendly characters, making it an event for people of all ages.

Allison said the YWCA appreciates the support. The organization serves hundreds of women and children every year.

A Very Merry Kyle Moreland Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 15 at Serendipity in the NOTO Arts District, 820 N. Kansas Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Find more information at kylemoreland.com/christmas.

Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

