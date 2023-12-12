Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8 by someone claiming to be with the Topeka Police Department.

The phone call was oddly specific as the person on the other end was trying to scam the local business.

Juli’s has been in Topeka for roughly eight years and has never dealt with anything quite like this.

The person claiming to be with TPD asked them about counterfeit bills, how much cash they had in their register, and that they were coming to see for themselves.

“They don’t care about the people they hurt and the businesses they hurt or the fear that they put into people — they just want to steal,” said Co-owner of Juli’s Coffee and Bistro, Wayne Edkin.

Alone and nervous, one brave barista knew exactly how to handle the situation. The barista called the owners, along with the real TPD, and saved the business from being compromised.

“That first time when they call you, they may get you for a little bit. They may pull you in with their lie for a minute, but I don’t think that would work on any of these guys now. I don’t think that it would work at all,” states Edkin. “Now I think that they’d be trying to get their name and trying to get more information so that we could report it.”

TPD gave the following statement below.

“Related to scammers, TPD encourages everyone to be mindful of what information they’re sharing online and with strangers over the phone. Generally, sharing personal or financial information online or over the phone is not safe. TPD will never call citizens or businesses and ask for financial information. The only time individuals would receive a phone call from the police department is in relation to an incident they were or may have been involved in. Additionally, law enforcement officers typically make phone calls after they have already been in contact with an individual.”

Edkin said it’s important to prepare your employees this could happen to them.

“Communicating with your employees and letting them know that this stuff is going on and to be on the lookout for it,” said Edkin.

If you receive a phone call from someone saying they are with law enforcement, you should contact the agency yourself.

