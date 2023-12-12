Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

By Madison Bickley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8 by someone claiming to be with the Topeka Police Department.

The phone call was oddly specific as the person on the other end was trying to scam the local business.

Juli’s has been in Topeka for roughly eight years and has never dealt with anything quite like this.

The person claiming to be with TPD asked them about counterfeit bills, how much cash they had in their register, and that they were coming to see for themselves.

“They don’t care about the people they hurt and the businesses they hurt or the fear that they put into people — they just want to steal,” said Co-owner of Juli’s Coffee and Bistro, Wayne Edkin.

Alone and nervous, one brave barista knew exactly how to handle the situation. The barista called the owners, along with the real TPD, and saved the business from being compromised.

“That first time when they call you, they may get you for a little bit. They may pull you in with their lie for a minute, but I don’t think that would work on any of these guys now. I don’t think that it would work at all,” states Edkin. “Now I think that they’d be trying to get their name and trying to get more information so that we could report it.”

TPD gave the following statement below.

Edkin said it’s important to prepare your employees this could happen to them.

“Communicating with your employees and letting them know that this stuff is going on and to be on the lookout for it,” said Edkin.

If you receive a phone call from someone saying they are with law enforcement, you should contact the agency yourself.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

Latest News

Valeo Behavioral Health has offered county commissioners a report about mental health in our...
Valeo voices mental health issues, answers questions in report to commission
Valeo Behavioral Health has offered county commissioners a report about mental health in our...
Valeo voices mental health issues, answers questions in report to commission
13 News at Six
Medicaid audit reviews ineligible payments, KDHE oversight
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call