KU volleyball's Cooper becomes first Jayhawk to be drafted to new league

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball star Reagan Cooper has been drafted 14th overall in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft.

Cooper was taken by the Columbus Fury, becoming the first Jayhawk in program history to head to the new league.

In her lone season in Lawrence, Cooper was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after leading the Jayhawks with 3.86 kills and 4.17 points per set, hitting .346 on the year.

The transfer from Texas Tech tied the KU program record for most kills in a single match (29) against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Pro Volleyball Federation currently consists of seven teams: Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernova, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and an unnamed team in Las Vegas. The league will also add teams in Dallas, Kansas City and Indianapolis in 2025.

