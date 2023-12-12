KU volleyball's Cooper becomes first Jayhawk to be drafted to new league

Kansas volleyball's Reagan Cooper
Kansas volleyball's Reagan Cooper(Kansas Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball star Reagan Cooper has been drafted 14th overall in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft.

Cooper was taken by the Columbus Fury, becoming the first Jayhawk in program history to head to the new league.

In her lone season in Lawrence, Cooper was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after leading the Jayhawks with 3.86 kills and 4.17 points per set, hitting .346 on the year.

The transfer from Texas Tech tied the KU program record for most kills in a single match (29) against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Pro Volleyball Federation currently consists of seven teams: Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernova, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and an unnamed team in Las Vegas. The league will also add teams in Dallas, Kansas City and Indianapolis in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

Latest News

K-State middle blocker Sydney Bolding
K-State volleyball’s Bolding makes program history in the pros
KU Wide Receiver Tanaka Scott
KU receiver Tanaka Scott in portal
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of...
K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
KSU’s former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin commits elsewhere following dismissal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs to the end zone after catching a lateral...
Chiefs wide receivers cost them another game as season-long storyline continues