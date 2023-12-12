KU starts renovation project at Memorial Stadium

KU Football released a stadium demolition video on Monday as renovations for the KU Gateway...
KU Football released a stadium demolition video on Monday as renovations for the KU Gateway District began.(@KU_Football/X)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium began Monday, KU Athletics showed in a social media post.

Construction to update the stadium and gateway project in the area surrounding it won’t be complete until 2025.

This week, destruction to some of the bleachers on the west side of the stadium was being demolished.

KU has said it expects to have a limited seating capacity during games at “The Booth” next season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
FILE - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert partner with Excedrin to introduce Head Care Club...
Derek Hough: “Long road to recovery” ahead for wife Hayley