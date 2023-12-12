KU receiver Tanaka Scott in portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Not many players have hit the transfer portal for the Jayhawks but they’ll be without a wide receiver.

Kansas football wide receiver Tanaka Scott has entered the transfer portal, per a source. #KUfball



He played in nine games in 2023, catching three passes for 31 yards. pic.twitter.com/VcsNguJnvN — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) December 11, 2023

Scott played in nine games, three of them starts this year, catching just three passes for 31 yards. He played in 12 games in 2022 catching eight passes for 108 yards.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.