KSU’s former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin commits elsewhere following dismissal

Tomlin commits to another team days after entering transfer portal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A few days after KSU’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team and entered the transfer portal, he committed to another team.

According to sources at ESPN, Tomlin has committed to the Memphis Tigers.

Tomlin was arrested back on Oct. 29, accused of disorderly conduct for an alleged fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan. A few days later, Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Tomlin’s dismissal from the Kansas State University’s men’s basketball team.

K-State’s president Dr. Richard Linton, also involved in the decision, responded to Tomlin’s dismissal on Dec. 8, saying the decision was not “made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville.”

Further saying, “The decision to release Nae’Qwan from the men’s basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete’s behavior,” said President Linton. “There remains much we cannot share with the university community under federal laws, namely FERPA, which protects a student’s right to privacy while attending a university. I know this is difficult, as you want to understand all that has transpired. But in the absence of being able to share any more specifics, I hope that the details I am sharing today help bring resolution to any lingering questions.”

To view the full message, click HERE.

ESPN says Tomlin is expected to graduate from K-State this month, then shortly after that Tomlin would be eligible to play for Memphis once admitted to the school.

