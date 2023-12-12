KC Current sell out season tickets for opening year at new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Season tickets for the opening year at CPKC Stadium are sold out, the KC Current announced Tuesday.

After years of setting attendance records for women’s soccer at Children’s Mercy Park, the club said Tuesday that it reached a sold-out status for the 2024 season, the first at the stadium purpose-built for women’s soccer.

The news comes a week after the Current revealed a new 75-foot wide video board at CPKC Stadium.

“This is another exciting moment for our club and the amazing fans in Kansas City,” said Current co-founder and co-owner Angie Long. “It validates, again, the rewards of investing in women’s sports. We cannot wait to open this beautiful riverfront stadium and bring the world-class experience and sold-out crowd to our city.”

Fans who weren’t able to secure season tickets can still get access to the 2,000 seats available for single matches, group sales or other ticket packages through the Current’s waitlist.

“Kansas City is the Soccer Capital of America for a reason,” said Current co-founder and co-owner Chris Long. “We have the best fans in the country and we couldn’t do what we are doing here without them.”

CPKC Stadium is expected to seat 11,500 people for soccer matches.

