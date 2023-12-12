Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School to offer mini sessions

Registration is now open for the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration is now open for the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School.

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) officials said the campaign school will hold seven mini sessions beginning in January and its comprehensive two-day training on April 17-18 in Wichita. The sessions are for current and future office holders, campaign managers and volunteer leaders on how to handle a successful campaign.

“Putting your name on the ballot for any public office is the first step of many before raising your hand and swearing your oath of office,” KFB’s Director of Political Affairs Brenden Wirth says. “KFB’s Campaign School can help you take crucial steps to give you a winning advantage on Election Day. This program has been used across the nation with candidates winning more than 80 percent of their races.”

Kansas Farm Bureau officials indicated this nonpartisan, unbiased program offers in-depth instruction from national political experts on topics like strategy, tactics, selecting issues, budgeting, fundraising and identifying voters. KFB Campaign School was designed to give potential candidates a solid foundation as they seek elected office. It also offers incumbents an opportunity to enhance their campaign skills.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials said the full KFB Campaign School is limited to 20 participants. Farm Bureau members of Kansas can attend for $250 and nonmembers can join for $300.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials noted mini sessions are condensed opportunities to learn the fundamentals of campaign management skills and cost $50 for KFB members and $75 for nonmembers. Up to 20 participants can take part in each session. They will be offered across the state at the following times and dates:

  • 1-5 p.m., Jan. 16, Kansas Chamber Office, Topeka
  • 2-6 p.m., Feb. 2, Manhattan Conference Center, Manhattan
  • 1-5 p.m., April 10, Overland Park Chamber Office, Overland Park
  • 1-5 p.m., May 15, BriefSpace, Hays
  • 1-5 p.m., May 16, McPherson Chamber Office, McPherson
  • 1-5 p.m. June 11, Pioneer Memorial Library, Colby
  • 1-5 p.m. June 26, Allen County Community College Main Building, Iola

Kansas Farm Bureau officials noted to learn about KFB’s Campaign School or register for any of the upcoming sessions, visit www.kfb.org/CampaignSchool.

