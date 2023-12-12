Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings: Dec. 12, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Below are the latest KBCA rankings released Tuesday:
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1 OP-Blue Valley North
2 Shawnee Mission South
3 Wichita South
4 Olathe West
5 Wichita Heights
6 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
7 Topeka- Washburn Rural
8 OP-Blue Valley
9 Wichita Southeast
10 Garden City
5A Girls
1 Andover
2 OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
3 Topeka - Seaman
4 Wichita - Bishop Carroll
5 Emporia
6 Maize South
7 Topeka-Highland Park
8 Lenexa-St. James Academy
9 OP-Blue Valley Southwest
10 Hutchinson
4A Girls
1 Roeland Park-Bishop Miege
2 Wamego
3 McPherson
4 Clay Center
5 Wellington
6 Fort Scott
7 Eudora
8 Altamont- Labette County
9 Towanda - Circle
10 Parsons
3A Girls
1 Silver Lake
2 Topeka - Hayden
3 Hesston
4 Rossville
5 Carbondale - Santa Fe Trail
6 Cheney
7 Goodland
8 Halstead
9 St. Mary’s
10 Seneca-Nemaha Central
2A Girls
1 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
2 Wathena - Riverside
3 Hoxie
4 Hillsboro
5 Leoti-Wichita County
6 Elbing-Berean Academy
7 Wichita-The Independent
8 Smith Center
9 Remington
10 Valley Heights
1A-Div 1-Girls
1 Little River
2 Frankfort
3 Clyde - Clifton-Clyde
4 Montezuma-South Gray
5 Highland - Doniphan West
6 St. John - Hudson
7 Olpe
8 Centralia
9 Norwich
10 Claflin-Central Plains
1A-Div 2- Girls
1 Lebo
2 Hanover
3 Bucklin
4 Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5 Hutchinson -Central Christian
6 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
7 Linn
8 Ingalls
9 South Haven
10 Rozel-Pawnee Heights
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
3 Shawnee Mission Northwest
4 Shawnee-Mill Valley
5 Olathe West
6 Olathe North
7 Junction City
8 Olathe South
9 Shawnee Mission East
10 Haysville-Campus
5A Boys
1 Maize South
2 Wichita- Kapaun Mt. Carmel
3 Topeka - Highland Park
4 De Soto
5 Topeka - Seaman
6 OP-Blue Valley Southwest
7 Topeka- West
8 Andover
9 Pittsburg
10 Hutchinson
4A Boys
1 McPherson
2 Hugoton
3 Atchison
4 Towanda-Circle
5 Baldwin
6 Roeland Park-Bishop Miege
7 Fort Scott
8 Abilene
9 Chanute
10 Ottawa
3A Boys
1 Hesston
2 Wichita-Collegiate
3 Beloit
4 Marysville
5 Girard
6 Goodland
7 Topeka-Hayden
8 Wellsville
9 St. Mary’s
10 Humboldt
2A Boys
1 Wichita- The Independent
2 Moundridge
3 Bennington
4 Pittsburgh-St. Mary’s Colgan
5 Lyndon
6 Oxford
7 Sterling
8 Wichita- Classical School
9 Remington
10 Meade
1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Montezuma-South Gray
2 Coldwater-South Central
3 Olpe
4 Osborne
5 Macksville
6 Clyde - Clifton-Clyde
7 LaCrosse
8 Jetmore-Hodgeman County
9 Frankfort
10 Sylvan-Lucas
1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Axtell
2 McPherson-Elyria Christian
3 Almena-Northern Valley
4 Hanover
5 Cunningham
6 Lebo
7 Dighton
8 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
9 Hartford
10 Bird City-Cheylin
