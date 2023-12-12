Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings: Dec. 12, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Below are the latest KBCA rankings released Tuesday:

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

1 OP-Blue Valley North

2 Shawnee Mission South

3 Wichita South

4 Olathe West

5 Wichita Heights

6 OP-Blue Valley Northwest

7 Topeka- Washburn Rural

8 OP-Blue Valley

9 Wichita Southeast

10 Garden City

5A Girls

1 Andover

2 OP-St. Thomas Aquinas

3 Topeka - Seaman

4 Wichita - Bishop Carroll

5 Emporia

6 Maize South

7 Topeka-Highland Park

8 Lenexa-St. James Academy

9 OP-Blue Valley Southwest

10 Hutchinson

4A Girls

1 Roeland Park-Bishop Miege

2 Wamego

3 McPherson

4 Clay Center

5 Wellington

6 Fort Scott

7 Eudora

8 Altamont- Labette County

9 Towanda - Circle

10 Parsons

3A Girls

1 Silver Lake

2 Topeka - Hayden

3 Hesston

4 Rossville

5 Carbondale - Santa Fe Trail

6 Cheney

7 Goodland

8 Halstead

9 St. Mary’s

10 Seneca-Nemaha Central

2A Girls

1 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

2 Wathena - Riverside

3 Hoxie

4 Hillsboro

5 Leoti-Wichita County

6 Elbing-Berean Academy

7 Wichita-The Independent

8 Smith Center

9 Remington

10 Valley Heights

1A-Div 1-Girls

1 Little River

2 Frankfort

3 Clyde - Clifton-Clyde

4 Montezuma-South Gray

5 Highland - Doniphan West

6 St. John - Hudson

7 Olpe

8 Centralia

9 Norwich

10 Claflin-Central Plains

1A-Div 2- Girls

1 Lebo

2 Hanover

3 Bucklin

4 Sharon Springs-Wallace County

5 Hutchinson -Central Christian

6 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

7 Linn

8 Ingalls

9 South Haven

10 Rozel-Pawnee Heights

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1 Wichita Heights

2 OP-Blue Valley Northwest

3 Shawnee Mission Northwest

4 Shawnee-Mill Valley

5 Olathe West

6 Olathe North

7 Junction City

8 Olathe South

9 Shawnee Mission East

10 Haysville-Campus

5A Boys

1 Maize South

2 Wichita- Kapaun Mt. Carmel

3 Topeka - Highland Park

4 De Soto

5 Topeka - Seaman

6 OP-Blue Valley Southwest

7 Topeka- West

8 Andover

9 Pittsburg

10 Hutchinson

4A Boys

1 McPherson

2 Hugoton

3 Atchison

4 Towanda-Circle

5 Baldwin

6 Roeland Park-Bishop Miege

7 Fort Scott

8 Abilene

9 Chanute

10 Ottawa

3A Boys

1 Hesston

2 Wichita-Collegiate

3 Beloit

4 Marysville

5 Girard

6 Goodland

7 Topeka-Hayden

8 Wellsville

9 St. Mary’s

10 Humboldt

2A Boys

1 Wichita- The Independent

2 Moundridge

3 Bennington

4 Pittsburgh-St. Mary’s Colgan

5 Lyndon

6 Oxford

7 Sterling

8 Wichita- Classical School

9 Remington

10 Meade

1A-Div 1-Boys

1 Montezuma-South Gray

2 Coldwater-South Central

3 Olpe

4 Osborne

5 Macksville

6 Clyde - Clifton-Clyde

7 LaCrosse

8 Jetmore-Hodgeman County

9 Frankfort

10 Sylvan-Lucas

1A-Div 2-Boys

1 Axtell

2 McPherson-Elyria Christian

3 Almena-Northern Valley

4 Hanover

5 Cunningham

6 Lebo

7 Dighton

8 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

9 Hartford

10 Bird City-Cheylin

