Kansas Attorney General to host receptions to honor, remember crime victims

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will host receptions to honor and remember crime victims...
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will host receptions to honor and remember crime victims who lost their lives.(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will host receptions to honor and remember crime victims who lost their lives.

Attorney General officials said Kobach announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12 that his office, in coordination with the Kansas Organization of Victim Assistance, will host the receptions in Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka.

“The holiday season can be a challenging time for the families of crime victims who find themselves celebrating with an empty chair at the table,” Kobach said. “These receptions remember the lives of victims and let families know that while they may be hurting, they have our support, encouragement, and firm commitment to honoring the memory of their loved ones.”

Officials with the Attorney General indicated the schedule for the receptions is as follows:

Wichita

Wednesday, Dec. 13

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Newman University

Dugan-Gorges Conference Center

3100 W. McCormick St., Wichita

Kansas City

Friday, Dec. 15

Memorial Hall Ballroom

600 N. 7th St. Trafficway, Kansas City, KS

Topeka

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Washburn University

Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center

17th and College Ave., Topeka

Officials with the Attorney General officials noted friends and family of crime victims are invited to attend and to bring an ornament for an “Angel Tree” in honor of their loved one. The public is also invited to attend. RSVPs are requested and can be made by calling 800-828-9745 or by email at rsvp.reception@ag.ks.gov.

