Kansas attorney confirmed to US Court of Appeals

Captain Richard Federico, a member of the Federal Public Defender and military judge for the...
Captain Richard Federico, a member of the Federal Public Defender and military judge for the Navy Reserve Trial Judiciary, was confirmed Monday to the 10th Circuit of Appeals.(Shawn Wheat | Federal Public Defender)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Senate confirmed a Kansas attorney to the US Court of Appeals.

Captain Richard Federico, a member of the Federal Public Defender and military judge for the Navy Reserve Trial Judiciary, was confirmed Monday to the 10th Circuit of Appeals. President Joe Biden nominated Federico in July.

Sen. Jerry Moran, who introduced Federico to the Senate, praised his career and military service.

“Captain Richard Federico has faithfully served his country through a distinguished career in the Navy JAG Corps, serving as a prosecutor, defense attorney and as a military judge. Captain Federico is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law, a fact I made sure to highlight when I introduced him and his family before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with him in Kansas and Washington, D.C. to discuss his commitment to practice judicial restraint by relying on the Constitution and the relevant statutes Congress passed when presiding over cases. Congratulations to Judge Federico on his confirmation.”

Federico will replace Mary Beck Briscoe, a Kansas native, who gave notice for her retirement in 2021.

