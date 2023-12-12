K-State’s Kaluma named USBWA/Oscar Robertson Trophy National Player of the Week

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior forward Arthur Kaluma was named a National Division I Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the Oscar Robertson Trophy on Tuesday.

Kaluma was also selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, and is one of five to receive the national honor from USBWA. He’s just the third Wildcat in program history to earn the national honor, joining Denis Clemente and Markquis Nowell on that list.

The star forward averaged a double-double while helping K-State to a 2-0 record last week. Against Villanova at Bramlage Coliseum, he scored a season-high 26 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the field, and going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. It was his seventh career 20-point game.

Then on the road, Kaluma posted his fifth career double-double with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Kaluma and the Wildcats will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday to host Nebraska at 2:00 p.m.

