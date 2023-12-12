K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 NFL Draft has added another player into the pool.
Sinnott took to X/Twitter to announce he’s headed to the draft:
Thank you K-State💜 pic.twitter.com/CPMdtPVizM— Ben Sinnott (@ben_sinnott) December 12, 2023
“It is time to take the next step and fulfill a lifelong dream. I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.” Sinnott ended his message with “Forever a Wildcat.”
