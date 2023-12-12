K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of...
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 NFL Draft has added another player into the pool.

Sinnott took to X/Twitter to announce he’s headed to the draft:

“It is time to take the next step and fulfill a lifelong dream. I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.” Sinnott ended his message with “Forever a Wildcat.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

Latest News

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
KSU’s former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin commits elsewhere following dismissal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs to the end zone after catching a lateral...
Chiefs wide receivers cost them another game as season-long storyline continues
FILE - Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika walks on the field during an NCAA college football...
Topeka native DeShawn Hanika transfers to KU
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
K-State's Arthur Kaluma named Big 12 Player of the Week