K-State volleyball’s Bolding makes program history in the pros

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State volleyball star Sydney Bolding has become the first Wildcat in program history to be drafted in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft.

Bolding was selected by the Grand Rapids Rise on Monday afternoon at 11th overall in the second round of the draft. She’s one of eight Big 12 players to be selected.

“Sydney has worked exceptionally hard to become one of the top middles in the country, and I’m thrilled that Grand Rapids recognized her talent,” K-State head coach Jason Mansfield said.

The middle blocker just capped off a season that included being named AVCA First Team All-Region, and Second Team All-Big 12 for the second straight year.

The 6′5″ South Carolina native finished the regular season as the Big 12′s leader in total blocks (134), and was second in the conference with a block average of 1.40. She was third on the team for kills (157) and second for service aces (28).

“She’s not only a skilled player but also an outstanding teammate with amazing leadership skills that will immediately help the culture of this new team. I’m so excited to see her continued growth and success in the future of volleyball!”

Bolding and the Wildcats finished the 2023 season with a 16-11 record under first year head coach Jason Mansfield.

The Pro Volleyball Federation currently consists of seven teams: Grand Rapids Rise, Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Omaha Supernova, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and an unnamed team in Las Vegas. The league will also add teams in Dallas, Kansas City and Indianapolis in 2025.

