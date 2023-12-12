Investigation opened after hundreds stolen from Manhattan woman’s account

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after nearly $700 was stolen from a Manhattan woman’s bank account.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 40-year-old female who reported an unknown suspect had fraudulently used her credit card to make purchases at Hyvee, Dillards and Walmart.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman around $660.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

