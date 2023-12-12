Investigation opened after hundreds stolen from Manhattan woman’s account

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after nearly $700 was stolen from a Manhattan woman’s bank account.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 40-year-old female who reported an unknown suspect had fraudulently used her credit card to make purchases at Hyvee, Dillards and Walmart.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman around $660.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan)
Google Earth creator, KU grad earns highest honor for inventors
FILE
Health leaders turn to engagement after low turnout for unhoused health clinic
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
FILE
Police in Salina warn of thwarted scam calls that could have drained victims’ funds