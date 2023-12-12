Identity of motorcycle driver sought following high-speed chase in Geary Co.

Law enforcement officials in Geary Co. attempt to identify the driver of a motorcycle after a chase was terminated on Dec. 6, 2023.(Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are seeking the identity of a motorcycle driver after a chase in Geary Co. was called off due to high speeds.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the community’s help to identify the driver of a motorcycle deputies attempted to pull over on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after they witnessed traffic violations.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver acted as if they would stop, but then led law enforcement officials on a short chase. The pursuit was called off when speeds reached more than 80 mph within city limits.

Law enforcement officials did not release the location where the incident happened or any further information.

Anyone with information about the driver should report it to the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

