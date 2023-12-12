Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call

Latest News

Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
K-State middle blocker Sydney Bolding
K-State volleyball’s Bolding makes program history in the pros
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid...
Greenish Geminid meteor shower to peak this week
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case