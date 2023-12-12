Health leaders turn to engagement after low turnout for unhoused health clinic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - While turnout was lower than expected for the first clinic to provide healthcare for unhoused residents in Lawrence, health officials continue to look forward to community engagement.

Officials at LMH Health in Lawrence recently announced that it came together with community partners to provide healthcare services to unhoused individuals in the city. The clinic was held at Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health, 200 Maine St., on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Over the past year, health officials said agencies that serve the unhoused residents of Lawrence have worked on a strategic plan to address homelessness. Part of the work included a series of listening sessions with community members.

“We heard that there are pronounced, urgent needs that weren’t in our immediate plan, and one area drawn out was healthcare and the inability to access medical care,” Assistant County Administrator Jill Jolicoeur said. “It was important to address that right away to build trust, so we took that conversation back to the stakeholders providing those services and seeing the unhoused on a regular basis.”

LMH noted that Jolicoeur coordinated with various agencies to find a way to address primary care, and prevention and improve the health of unhoused residents. These community partners included:

Artists Helping the Homeless

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center

City of Lawrence

DCCCA

Douglas County

Heartland Community Health Center

Heartland RADAC

Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health (LDCPH)

LMH Health

The Jax Project

University of Kansas

“Healthcare for the unhoused is an issue facing all of these organizations,” said Sheryle D’Amico, LMH Health senior vice president for strategic integration. “LMH Health is an important player in this realm. Our amazing providers, clinical support staff, pharmacists and other associates were ready to meet the challenge. We had seven teams of providers and support staff volunteer on this day, with three more provider teams also willing to serve.”

Health officials indicated that Artists Helping the Homeless made vans available as Uplift Coffee and other agencies provided support to address the immediate healthcare needs of the city’s unhoused population. Patients underwent an assessment and were able to receive medication for free for minor medical issues.

Jenn Kessler, Director of Patient Engagement and Community Health Worker Program manager at Heartland Community Health Center said she is grateful to have the chance to partner with other providers to ensure community members get the care they need.

“Our Community Health Worker (CHW) team met with each patient after their primary care visit to continue the work of addressing social needs and bridging the gaps these community members are experiencing,” she said. “The CHWs assisted with enrollment for phone service, referrals for free vision services through the Social Service League program as well as coordinated entry system housing assessments.”

LMH said the team set a goal to care for up to 60 unhoused residents. While turnout was lower than expected, volunteers provided care for less than 10 patients. Community members served have completed follow-up visits and are scheduled for further care. Meanwhile, Kessler looks forward to continued engagement.

“Heartland is committed to health equity for our most vulnerable unhoused community members, as well as continuing to learn how we can address barriers to care,” she said. “To truly bridge gaps in care and build relationships within the unhoused community to access services, we need to consider how we can best meet folks where they’re at and in their own communities.”

D’Macio agreed and said community partners will continue to meet and look for long-term ways to provide healthcare for unhoused residents.

“It’s been wonderful to see that there’s such great cooperation between these local partners to provide care for the community,” D’Amico said. “It’s important for LMH Health to be part of a short-term, early solution while simultaneously collaborating to determine what a long-term plan looks like. We learned to work better together during the COVID pandemic and we will all continue to play a role in this important work.”

