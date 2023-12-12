Health leaders gather in Wichita to discuss new psychiatric hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - State health leaders will gather in Sedgwick Co. to discuss the site of a new psychiatric hospital in the area with residents and hear their concerns.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says it will host a public town hall with the governing body of Sedgwick Co. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to answer questions about the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital project. Leaders will also gather input on potential sites from the community.

KDADS noted that Sedgwick Co. requested a proposal for properties or existing buildings that could meet the needs of a 50-bed state psychiatric hospital. The site review committee reviewed 11 properties and 3 building proposals. That number was narrowed down to four potential sites:

2622 W. Central Ave. and 723 N. McLean Blvd.

A parcel on the corner of Macarthur and Meridian St.

A parcel at 53rd and Greenwich Ave.

A parcel at 85th and I-135

“The review committee is excited about the progress being made toward opening a new regional psychiatric hospital and selecting a location is an important step forward for the project,” KDADS Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities Scott Brunner said. “The committee believes an open, community-informed process is essential to the success of the hospital and shows its commitment to opening a facility that is both accessible and sustainable and serves the best interests of the community and patients.”

The agency indicated that the town hall is set to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hughes Metroplex Complex at 5015 E. 29th St. N, on the Wichita State University campus. A live stream will also be accessible HERE.

After the town hall, KDADS said health leaders will work to include comments from the public in a final recommendation to the Sedgwick Co. Board of Commissioners. The recommendation will be presented at the Commission’s Dec. 20 meeting with a request to begin negotiations with the chosen property owner to close on the sale by the end of January.

Health leaders noted that a regional hospital in the area will address the shortage of inpatient mental health beds in the region and allow patients to remain closer to home while receiving care. The move will also alleviate jail overcrowding by shortening wait times for inmates pending evaluations or treatment. The state currently operates two other psychiatric hospitals - one in Osawatomie and the other in Larned.

Governor Laura Kelly announced in May 2023 that the agency had awarded $25 million to Sedgwick Co. for the project. In addition, $15 million from the State General Fund was earmarked by the State Finance Council in December 2022 for planning and initial design work.

KDADS said it entered an agreement in March 2023 with Sedgwick Co. to provide funds for planning, design work and other services related to the hospital’s construction.

