Hamm to spend $30K on methane-monitoring drones after alleged violations

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The company that operates a significant amount of landfills in Northeast Kansas has agreed to use drones to monitor pollutants following a possible violation at its Lawrence location.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that Hamm Inc., owner and operator of a city landfill in Lawrence, is set to pay a $4,206 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. The company is also set to spend nearly $30,000 to monitor air pollution emissions.

“Two of EPA’s top priorities are mitigating climate change through its regulatory authorities and reducing methane emissions from landfills,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is encouraged by Hamm’s commitment to reduce emissions through its enhanced landfill cover integrity practices as a term of this settlement.”

According to the EPA, Hamm exceeded the regulatory standard for methane emissions and did not take the required actions to correct the incident at the company’s landfill.

The EPA said it discovered the alleged violations during a March 2022 inspection of the facility. In response to its findings, Hamm did take steps to correct the violation and agreed to pay for drone technology to monitor methane emissions. It will also utilize Light Detection and Ranging to assess the landfill’s cover integrity to prevent potential future releases of gas.

The Agency noted that landfill gas emissions from municipal solid waste landfills cause significant air pollution and can endanger public and environmental health. Methane, which makes up about 50% of landfill gas pollutants, is more than 28 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere and has been named as a significant contributor to climate change.

Hamm Inc. is based out of Perry and operates sanitary services throughout Northeast Kansas.

