Google Earth creator, KU grad earns highest honor for inventors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The creator of Google Earth and KU graduate Brian McClendon has been named as the sixth faculty member to receive the highest honor for inventors.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that the National Academy of Inventors has added another Jayhawk to its list of fellows. Brian McClendon, research professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, has been named among the 162 academic inventors in the 2023 Class of Fellows.

KU noted that election as an academy fellow is the highest professional distinction awarded just to inventors.

“Inventions represent the culmination of a long research timeline — from idea creation to hypothesis testing, to translation of results, to application. Becoming a nationally recognized fellow is a tremendous honor that we can all celebrate,” said Belinda Sturm, interim vice chancellor for research. “We are also proud that Brian is an alum of KU and has chosen to continue his career at KU as a research professor in the School of Engineering.”

The University indicated that McClendon earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from KU in 1986. He spent eight years with Silicon Graphics to develop high-end workstation 3D graphics.

In 2001, KU said McClendon was one of the original investors in Keyhole Inc., a software visualization application, where he was the vice president of engineering. Google acquired Keyhole in 2004 and its marine application suite, Earth Viewer, formed the basis of Google Earth.

The University also said that McClendon served as vice president of engineering at Google for a decade. He was chosen as a member of the National Academy of Engineering in 2015 for his strategic, technical and managerial leadership that resulted in widespread geographic information.

KU noted that McClendon holds 40 patents.

“Brian McClendon is a brilliant thinker and a great Jayhawk engineer,” said Arvin Agah, dean of the KU School of Engineering. “This well-deserved recognition — and his outstanding overall career — are a source of pride for the entire KU Engineering community.”

Since it was formed in 2012, KU said the NAI Fellows program has grown to include 1,898 exceptional researchers and innovators who hold more than 63,000 patents and 13,000 licensed technologies. KU was named a member of the National Academy of Inventors in 2013. Since then, six faculty members have been named as fellows while at KU:

2023 — Brian McClendon

2018 — Mark Shiflett, Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering

2017 — Cory Berkland, Solon E. Summerfield Distinguished Professor in KU’s departments of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Chemical & Petroleum Engineering

2016 — Raghunath Chaudhari, Deane E. Ackers Distinguished Professor of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering

2015 — Val Stella, distinguished professor emeritus in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Bala Subramaniam, the Dan F. Servey Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering

The University indicated that the 2023 class of fellows will be honored and presented medals at the National Academy of Inventors 13th Annual Meeting in June 2024.

