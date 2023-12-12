Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep.(Photo courtesy of Snyder family)
By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father, who died of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2.

His wife, Alicia, and daughter, Merie, are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything.

“He was our rock and our guidance; I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia said.

The family said Snyder was goofy and loving and left a mark wherever he went. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving the country from 2003 to 2009.

As Christmas is just weeks away, the family said it’s impossible to imagine the holiday without him, as it was his favorite day.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia said. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

Snyder died doing what he loved to do: being a loving father.

ALSO READ: Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

“I want to be able to remember him as the biggest role model in my life, how silly he was, and how he was always there for me,” Merie said.

As for now, the family is trying to cling to hope, knowing that Snyder is looking down on them.

“Today the sun was out and shining, and I’m like, I got to get stuff done,” Alicia said. “I drove her to school, and I was like, look, honey, daddy is shining down on us today.”

There is a GoFundMe if you’d like to help the family through this tough time.

ALSO READ: ‘Just the worst feeling in the world’: Murder of Dylan Hill unsolved for five years

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting opens for Kansas license plates on Dec. 11, 2023.
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas
Freddy Mawyin
Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC

Latest News

FILE
Police in Salina warn of thwarted scam calls that could have drained victims’ funds
(FILE)
Bill introduced to allow potential for rural hospitals to reopen
FILE
U.S. Senators raise concerns about farmer, rancher emergency program
FILE
New art exhibition in Manhattan showcases beauty of Maine landscapes