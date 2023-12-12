Garden City police address video that shows SRO slamming student to ground

Garden City police vehicle in Garden City, Kansas
Garden City police vehicle in Garden City, Kansas(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department on Monday evening addressed a video circulated on social media that shows a school resource officer slamming a student to the ground.

Police said the department and the school district (USD 457) “are aware of a recent fight between two students at one of the schools in the district, where a school resource officer responded to the fight and restrained one of the students.”

The video shows the officer take the student to the ground. The student appeared to land on his head, but police indicated he was okay, saying, “The student was evaluated and cleared by EMS at the scene.”

Police said the incident is under investigation.

“As a matter of standard procedure, every use of force incident is documented and investigated. Any use of force incident which raises concerns or allegations of misconduct is investigated by the Office of Professional Standards, culminating with a legal review from the City Attorney,’ the GCPD said. “The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 collaborate to provide a safe environment for students and staff in the community.”

