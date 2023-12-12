Fire crews respond to house fully engulfed in flames in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in East Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department officials said that the call about a house fire came in around 4:30 p.m. The house, located at SE 4th St. and Lafayette, was fully engulfed in flames and in danger of the fire spreading to a second house.

Fire officials indicated there were no injuries. Fire crews checked both homes and no one was in either home.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

SE 4th St. is closed in the area of Timberlee Apartments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.