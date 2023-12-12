Fire crews respond to house fully engulfed in flames in east Topeka

Fire crews responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in the area of SE 4th St. and...
Fire crews responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in the area of SE 4th St. and Lafayette in Topeka.(Doug Brown/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in East Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department officials said that the call about a house fire came in around 4:30 p.m. The house, located at SE 4th St. and Lafayette, was fully engulfed in flames and in danger of the fire spreading to a second house.

Fire officials indicated there were no injuries. Fire crews checked both homes and no one was in either home.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

SE 4th St. is closed in the area of Timberlee Apartments.

