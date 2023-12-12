Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Annual traffic safety campaign set to begin

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Extra law enforcement officials are set to grace Kansas roadways to deter impaired driving as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is set to kick off.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, it will begin its Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign.

KDOT noted that the event will place more law enforcement officials on Kansas roadways to deter drunk driving between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31.

Transportation officials indicated that the wide consumption of alcohol and marijuana has become a mainstay for winter holiday celebrations. However, drivers should be well aware of the consequences of climbing behind the wheel while under the influence.

KDOT has told those on Kansas roadways to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

