“Demand” motivates new million-gallon water tank near Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new 1-million-gallon water storage tank is under construction near Lake Sherwood as city officials cite “demand” as the motivation.

The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, that a new water storage tank is under construction south of Lake Sherwood to keep up with increased demand. The new tank has a 1-million-gallon capacity.

City officials noted that the tower is being erected at SW 41st and Stutley Rd. - across from an existing tower.

Section by section, crews said the concrete lift has grown taller over the past few months. They have framed and poured eight lift sections which now frame the ninth top cone section.

When complete, the City said the lifts and center cone will support a metal bowl that will be placed on the top.

According to officials, the tower should be completed and ready to use by January 2025.

