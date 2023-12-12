Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Chiefs superfan named Daniel Nelson, aka Red Beard, for how he painted his face, was killed in a car crash in Independence just after midnight Monday morning.

Nelson was 43 years old.

All over social media, fans have been posting their favorite memories with him. So many are in shock because the Bills game was just like any Sunday for those who were with Nelson at Arrowhead Stadium tailgating before going to watch the game. Even though he was only 43, his passion for the Chiefs touched the lives of so many nationwide.

Arrowhead was like his “happy place” according to Christopher Stone who has been meeting up with Nelson at Chiefs and Royals games for the last 10 years. There, Nelson’s beard and face were always dyed and painted red or blue. Stone said no game will be the same without him.

“The amount of lives that he’s touched in this parking lot you cannot measure,” Stone said. “I mean the amount of smiles he gave, he’s impacted lives across this whole country and it’s devastating.”

Outside his fan life as Red Beard, Nelson was a father and worked as an electrician. Something his friend always envied.

“He was such a hard-working guy,” Stone recalled. “He was up at the crack of dawn every day, very organized and he was dedicated to his craft. He was a unionized electrician but then he would help me.”

Throughout the years, the Red Beard Outfit got Daniel published in books about the team and part of game promotions. Lynn Schmidt, who showed KCTV photos, also attended many tailgates and games with Daniel.

“He was all over the parking lots,” Schmidt explained. “He had a lot of tailgates he attended throughout the games and once you knew him you were his friend. That’s what was so special about him.”

The impact of Nelson’s passion for the Chiefs went past just Arrowhead Stadium. He’s a big reason Lexi Farmer of New Jersey became a part of Chiefs Kingdom after being inspired by his posts online. She began following the team and watching the games, feeding off Nelson’s passion from his Red Beard posts on Instagram.

“He defines Chiefs Kingdom and as a fan Chiefs Kingdom is supposed to be there for one another and lift each other up,” Farmer told KCTV via Zoom. “That’s exactly what he did and it was truly amazing to meet someone like him.”

Independence Police have determined the crash occurred at 12:20 a.m. while Nelson was driving on 23rd Street before striking a railroad bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause is still under investigation, but IPD said they believe alcohol played a role in it.

