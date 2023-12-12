Central Topeka break-in leads to arrest after homeowner threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka break-in led to the arrest of one man after it was found he allegedly threatened the homeowner with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that a man, later identified as Jaminashon O. Alexander, 50, of Topeka, had broken into a home and threatened the property owners with a deadly weapon. It was also found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Alexander was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Criminal trespass

Possession of opiates

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Topeka bench warrants

As of Tuesday, Alexander remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond for his breaking-and-entering crimes, a $1,500 bond for his drug crimes and a $2,140 bond for his bench warrants.

