Central Topeka break-in leads to arrest after homeowner threatened

Jaminashon Alexander
Jaminashon Alexander(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka break-in led to the arrest of one man after it was found he allegedly threatened the homeowner with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that a man, later identified as Jaminashon O. Alexander, 50, of Topeka, had broken into a home and threatened the property owners with a deadly weapon. It was also found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Alexander was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal trespass
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of Tuesday, Alexander remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond for his breaking-and-entering crimes, a $1,500 bond for his drug crimes and a $2,140 bond for his bench warrants.

